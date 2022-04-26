Surfaced Art

SURFACED

Help decide what endangered animal will be featured on the “Surfaced” sculpture at the new Tahoe South Events Center.

The Tahoe Fund, with support of Tahoe Blue Vodka, has commissioned Building 180 artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova to produce “Surfaced” a sculpture for the Tahoe South Events Center made from the materials surfaced during Clean Up The Lake’s 72-mile scuba clean up of Lake Tahoe. The artists are internationally recognized for creating beautiful sculptures from recycled and reclaimed materials.

ETHYL, San Francisco, CA | Santa Fe, NM

Building 180 & Artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova

“Ethyl,” is an 82’, life-size whale made from 5,000 pounds of hand recycled trash that was commissioned by Monterey Bay Aquarium and Hub Strategy & Communication for a campaign about Plastic Pollution and Ocean Conservation.

The Story

In 2020, Clean Up The Lake partnered with the Tahoe Fund to raise the funds necessary for the first-ever 72-mile scuba clean-up of Lake Tahoe. Thanks to a matching $100,000 donation from Tahoe Blue Vodka, $25,000 from Vail Resorts, more than 135 Tahoe Fund donors, NDSL’s Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, and other grant-giving agencies, the dive team started the clean-up on May 14, 2021. They have now surfaced more than 21,000 pounds of trash from the Lake. The artists will use this trash to create a beautiful permanent sculpture that will educate visitors to the South Tahoe Event Center about what lies underneath Tahoe’s blue waters and inspire greater environmental stewardship of Lake Tahoe.

Rendering of Tahoe South Events Center opening early 2023.

How You Can Help

We want YOU to help decide which sculpture we should permanently place at the Tahoe South Events Center! The artists will create a sculpture of an endangered animal from Lake Tahoe. Pick one of the three choices below. You can only vote once!

SIERRA NEVADA RED FOX

Sierra Nevada Red Fox

The Sierra Red Fox is an endangered species native to the Tahoe area. They are classified as one of the most endangered species in North America, with an estimated 18 to 39 individuals left. They are subalpine species and their decline is related to the impact on their habitat due to human activity, climate change, and wildfires.

LAHONTAN CUTTHROAT TROUT

Lahontan Cutthroat Trout

The only native trout to the region, this prehistoric species of trout is a primary Lake Tahoe predator as well as a key food source for many land-based creatures – including humans. Recent reintroduction efforts of the Lahontan Cutthroat trout have been improving.

BALD EAGLE & LAHONTAN CUTTHROAT TROUT

Bald Eagle and Lahontan Cutthroat Trout

The last concept celebrates the new record-high number of bald eagles counted by the Tahoe Institute of Natural Science in the 2021 season. This depiction illustrates the food web and celebrates both species as integral and iconic parts of the whole. Both of the species’ health greatly depends on the lake’s health.

The contest will close on May 20, 2022.

Special thank you to the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation for their support storing the litter.